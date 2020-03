Legendary Westmeath musical duo, Foster and Allen starred on an Ireland-themed edition of BBC1’s Pointless, a quiz in which contestants try to score as few points as possible, last Saturday.

The show also featured Irish stars Pauline McLynn, Henry Kelly, Vogue Williams, Clodagh McKenna, Anna Haugh and Jimmy Cricket.

The show finished with a performance by Mick and Willie of their hit 1983 hit song ‘Maggie’ which went down a storm with the audience.