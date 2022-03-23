Thursday, March 24, 2022
Gigginstown’s Tiger retires a hero in dramatic scenes

By Admin
Owner Michael O‘Leary with his two wonder horses, Delta Force and Tiger Roll.

By Damien Maher

In what was the most dramatic finish of the week at the Cheltenham, the legendary Tiger Roll was denied a sixth victory at the festival when he was pipped on the home run by Gigginstown stable-mate Delta Work last Wednesday.

For Mullingar’s Michael O’Leary it was bitter sweet. As owner of both horses, he was hoping Tiger Roll could savour a victory swansong, but instead the 12-year-old will retire to Gigginstown on the back of that memorable second place finish in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

The irony of it all was not lost on O’Leary. “We exploded the dream,” he declared after the race. “It’s hard not to feel disappointed. I have a winner in Cheltenham and I’m so disappointed,” he said in an emotional response to Tiger Roll’s defeat.
tribute

