Goal-den girls: Westmeath power their way to All-Ireland final

By Admin
Left: Fiona Claffey and Anna Jones of Westmeath celebrate defeating Kildare. Right: Westmeath’s Anna Jones celebrates after scoring her side's third goal.

By Damien Maher

An opportunistic goal from Anna Jones propelled Westmeath ladies into the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football final on 5 September as the Lake County overcame a stringent test from Kildare, at Parnell Park, Dublin last Sunday.

The Mullingar Shamrocks star pounced to fist the ball to the net in the 55th minute, after substitute Johanna Maher’s speculative shot dropped short and was parried by the Kildare goalkeeper.

Seán Finnegan’s charges will face Wexford in the final at Croke Park following their 3-6 to 1-9 victory over Kildare. The Slaneysiders lost to Westmeath in the group stages, but defeated Laois last Sunday, 2-11 to 2-9.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleJust the ticket! Big-hearted GAA footballer makes dream come true for young fan
Next articleFestival at Mearescourt set to showcase Westmeath treasures

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021