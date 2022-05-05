Healthy Country Living opportunity in Rosemount

Rosemount, Moate

Story and a half, three bedroom, one bathroom home

Asking Price €149,950

An opportunity exists in Rosemount for some healthy country living and Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt are delighted to present this story and a half three bed house to the market.

Offering endless potential in the right hands, this family home has ample room to extend on its one acre site and offers magnificent views from every angle.

The property is located on a private site, with private parking, a private well and a private septic tank. It is situated just five minutes to Moate town and within 20 minutes to Athlone and Mullingar. The property is just half a kilometer to local schools, churches, the GAA club, Community centre and the walking track.

The accommodation briefly consists of an entrance hall, currently with lino flooring, leading to the living room which has a laminate floor, electric fireplace with tile and timber surround and fitted storage spaces. The kitchen is fully fitted with ample storage units, lino flooring and access to rear of the property.

The bathroom, situated on the ground floor, is fully tiled with WC, wash hand basin and walk in electric shower. The ground floor also has one bedroom with laminate floor, built in wardrobes and wood panel ceiling.

The second floor (half floor) consists of a landing with carpet flooring giving access to the remaining two bedrooms, both with laminate floors and built in wardrobes.

The exterior of the property offers a large space for the development of a play area, a patio area, a garden area for growing vegetables and fruit trees, etc.

Special features and services to take into account when considering this property are the large site (one acre) with scope for a wide range of development, private parking, dual entrances, oil fired central heating, a private well and septic tank, close proximity to Rosemount National School/Church/GAA club as well as to the M6. The property is not overlooked.

Included in the sale are curtains, carpets, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, oven/hob and the dishwasher.

This property is considered very good value and is not expected to be on the market for long. To be in with a chance for purchase, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to make your appointment for viewing.

For more information click here.