Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Heslin & Co. remain positive ahead of semi-final date with the Faithful

By Admin
Westmeath’s John Heslin drives the ball goalward before Jamie Clarke of Carlow can move in to challenge in Sunday’s Tailteann Cup quarter-final.

By Paul O’Donovan

By now much has been made of the positives and negatives of the Tailteann Cup senior football competition but for Westmeath’s John Heslin and his teammates there is only positivity being talked about.

Heslin produced another fine display, this time against Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, last Sunday afternoon on a damp, wet and miserable afternoon, Westmeath defeated a dogged but limited Carlow side by five points, 1-21 to 2-13 in a very high scoring and entertaining en­counter.

Heslin finished the game with 1-9 to his name, with 1-2 of that coming from play.

