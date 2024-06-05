Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Housing, immigration top of local election agenda

By Ciaran Brennan
Immigration and housing are trending to have a big impact on the outcome of the local and European elections on Friday, 7 June.47 candidates will compete for 20 seats across four Local Electoral Areas (LEA) in Westmeath. Kinnegad has emerged as the most competitive LEA with 16 candidates running.

With three current councillors, Frank McDermott, Paddy Hill and John Shaw stepping down in Kinnegad, the field has opened up for new faces in the chamber. Mullingar and Athlone are set to be hotly contested with 13 and 11 candidates running respectively. Eight candidates are running in Moate with five current councillors on the ballot paper again.

