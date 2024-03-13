Hurlers win, footballers face massive game against Down

By Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath senior hurlers had a good six-point win over Antrim last Sunday in TEG Cusack Park, Joe Fortune’s side running out 2-18 to 1-15 winners over the Glensmen, and maintaining what has been a relatively good display by the Westmeath hurlers and footballers in this year’s National League campaigns to date. The hurlers face Dublin this Saturday in Parnell Park, in what is Westmeath’s last hurling league game for 2024, a game where Westmeath will be looking to register their second victory in this year’s league.

Less than 24 hours later a large crowd is expected to attend TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, this Sunday afternoon, St Patrick’s Day, as the Westmeath footballers take on Down in the Allianz Football League Division 3 top of the table clash.