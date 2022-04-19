‘I feel like I’ve won the lottery’ says new Westmeath Rose

The new Westmeath Rose for 2022 has been selected as 23-year-old Rachel Duffy from Rosemount.

Aspiring teacher Rachel Duffy was sponsored by P Egan’s Bar in Moate and will be the county’s first ‘Rose’ since 2019.

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner was acting MC at the Park Hotel selection night, Saturday April 9. It was no easy decision from the judging panel deciding this year’s Westmeath representative.

“Our judges had a very tough decision as all our roses had strong attributes and personalities,” said the local Rose Centre coordinator, Fiona Moriarty.

Rachael said she decided to live life to its fullest after the Covid pandemic took two years away from her.