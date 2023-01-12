Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Injury to Smith a blow but Dolan’s content with start

By Topic.ie
Conor McCormack of Westmeath looks for support as Gerard Browne of Louth moves in to tackle

By Paul O’Donovan

The past week saw Dessie Dolan begin his reign as Westmeath Senior football manager. After two games in The O’Byrne Cup – a win and a narrow defeat – it can be said to be a satisfactory start for the Garrycastle club man.

Results are not important at this stage, performances are, in particular individual performances and as regards that there is plenty for Dolan and his back room team to consider.

Dolan chose a very experimental side for his opening game, away to Louth in Darver, last Wednesday evening, a game which resulted in a two point win for the Mickey Harte’s Louth side.

