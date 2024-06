By Diarmuid Sherry

A Taekwondo instructor at St Joseph’s NS in Rathwire is the pride of the area after winning an European Kickboxing Championship. St Joseph’s NS Principal, Sé McCarthy sang the praises of Katrina Kenny Darcy, describing her as an “inspiration” and a “role model” to the Taekwondo school.

Katrina won the 2024 European Open Championships in Barnsley, England on 28 April, 2024, in the women’s 58kg division, beating Polish fighter, Aleksandra Tomczuk in the final.