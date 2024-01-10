‘It’s been an absolute pleasure’ – Niall Horan ends 2023 with a bang

Niall Horan stormed into 2024 as the winning mentor on The Voice US along with having the most played song by an Irish artist on Irish radio in 2023.

The Mullingar superstar became a back-to-back winning mentor on the 24th season of The Voice US as his team member Michael Huntley was victorious on 19 December. Niall paid tribute to Huntley on the night of the final where he lauded his work ethic: “Huntley, my man, it’s been an absolute pleasure since day one when we all spun around and couldn’t wait to turn around and see you.”

“I met your daughter Stella; we created a great partnership between the two of us and we’ve had a great laugh along the way. You’ve had some magic moments and your level of consistency on this show has been ridiculous,” said Niall who also coached Gina Miles to US Voice glory in 2022.