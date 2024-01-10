Thursday, January 11, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

‘It’s been an absolute pleasure’ – Niall Horan ends 2023 with a bang

By marketing

Niall Horan stormed into 2024 as the winning mentor on The Voice US along with having the most played song by an Irish artist on Irish radio in 2023.

The Mullingar superstar became a back-to-back winning mentor on the 24th season of The Voice US as his team member Michael Huntley was victorious on 19 December. Niall paid tribute to Huntley on the night of the final where he lauded his work ethic: “Huntley, my man, it’s been an absolute pleasure since day one when we all spun around and couldn’t wait to turn around and see you.”

“I met your daughter Stella; we created a great partnership between the two of us and we’ve had a great laugh along the way. You’ve had some magic moments and your level of consistency on this show has been ridiculous,” said Niall who also coached Gina Miles to US Voice glory in 2022.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Join together and help save Joey’s life
Next article
Mullingar assault: Gardaí seek witnesses

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers