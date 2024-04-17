Jason Keelan – Acid test will tell

It has not exactly been a very positive time post-Croke Park and the Westmeath senior footballers league title win over Down. Take nothing away from it, that was great. The minor footballers suffered three defeats in Leinster. The U20 footballers lost their two games to Meath and Dublin. We won’t talk about the events in O’Moore Park against Wicklow. Let’s not go back there.

But there have been some more upbeat games of late in the small-ball. The U20 side, under Kevin O’Brien, have smashed 7-32 in two encounters with senior star David Williams seeing his stock continue to rise.