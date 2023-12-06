Jason Keelan: Picking the Impossible Team – Part 3

The Westmeath Intermediate Football Team of the Year for 2023

Last week I was invited to be part of the St Finian’s College Open Evening for students where they could ask questions to local businesses, national universities, media, tech companies etc about their prospective future career paths. It was a fantastic evening – credit to my alma mater!

Incredibly, it did not cross my mind that some of the players I have had the privilege to report on in games this season would be there as students. It was great meeting them all and we had some great chats and I gave a certain Mullingar Shamrocks youngster (a proper gent I have to say!) reasons I did not select him on the Junior Team Of The Year a couple of weeks ago!

Of course, it was all in good fun but it made me realise the underage talent in this county seem to be getting bigger, taller, and frighteningly athletic in some cases! Maybe he should have been selected…!

This week, I feel like we’re in the midst of the trickiest selection. Senior hurling and senior football in the coming weeks have elements of expectation in terms of who makes the cut for the panel.