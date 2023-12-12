Jason Keelan: Picking the Impossible Team – Part 4: A and B!

And so, the time has come to have a look at the senior teams. For the hurling, I felt that it would be doing a disservice to the clubs who gave so much across more than 30 often highly-competitive contests to pick just one panel of standouts combined across Senior A and B.

With a total of 1,227 attacking scores in those group stage contests alone, it is only fair to have a separate A and B side.

In the B championship, St Oliver Plunkett’s romped to victory over Ringtown to take the Mickey Power Cup for the first time since the competition began in 2020.

In a decider of total contrast, Raharney needed all their luck and experience to overcome the determined Lough Lene Gaels with a last-gasp Killian Doyle goal in the Senior A final. Based on that, how do our teams look for 2023?