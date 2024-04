So, in the end we were unable to scale Benbulben and Sligo took victory. Perhaps it was a bit of wake-up call for Westmeath. It certainly did them no harm as they turned up in Croke Park on Saturday evening with a purpose.

Two goals from Jonathan Lynam and a scintillating display from Sam McCartan fired Westmeath to their seventh league silverware ever and improves the chances of being involved, once again, the fight for Sam Maguire. Where we belong.