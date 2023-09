In many facets of life, including sport, they refer to this time as ‘the business end.’

When the events of the previous weeks and months lead up to the final games in a tournament, as the sides who have survived this far now fight it out to have their name etched not only onto silverware but into the annals of Westmeath history.

This weekend coming, the traditional sides left in the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship will duke it out for a spot in their deciders.