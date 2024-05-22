Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Job done as Westmeath retain McDonagh place

By Jason Keelan
A strong second-half display ensured that Joe Fortune’s Westmeath side maintain their Joe McDonagh status for 2025 at the expense of neighbours Meath after an eighteen-point victory in sunny TEG Cusack Park on Saturday evening.

The home side needed a win and a performance to bely previous outings in the second-tier competition. With the unearthing of star forward, David O’Reilly, the Lake County were able to use their experience and hurling enterprise to see-off the visitors. With the scores relatively close at 0-16 to 0-13 at the break, things could hardly have been more contrasting after the restart. With nine different scorers and 1-26 from play, Fortune can be pleased with the work of his troops overall.

