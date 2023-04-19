Josephine Hart’s best seller has its Netflix debut

Obsession, a new four-part miniseries based on Mullingar author Josephine Hart’s 1991 novella Damage, had its international release on streaming service Netflix last Thursday, 13 April.

Filmed in London between April and June 2022, the erotic thriller stars Richard Armitage as William, a doctor who falls for his son’s fiancée, Anna, played by Charlie Murphy. Anna is already engaged to William’s son Martyn, and she tries to keep both relationships alive, but it is inevitable that the truth will come out, and someone is going to get hurt. Meanwhile, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral that his wife, Ingrid, played by Indira Varma, is unaware of.