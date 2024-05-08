Thursday, May 9, 2024
Kavanagh’s goal sees Kinnegad Juniors crowned CCFL Shield Champions

By Topic.ie

What an epic final this was. Both teams- Kinnegad Juniors and Gracefield FC gave their absolute all in front of a packed crowd at Tullamore’s Leah Victoria Park on Saturday evening last but in the end Kinnegad Juniors came out on top, winning their first senior trophy in just over a decade but credit to Gracefield for never giving up on the day.

Kinnegad were by far the better team for the first half, dominating possession, playing with real energy and creating the majority of the chances. They got their just rewards on 28 minutes when team captain Conor Kavanagh headed home from close range, directly after Luke Corless had hit the crossbar. So Juniors went into the break well in the driving seat.

