Kilbeggan company looking forward to Bloom festival

Kilbeggan-based Organic Foods is one of three Westmeath food companies that will feature at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom festival running from 30 May to 3 June. Rosaleen’s Kitchen from Mullingar and Bon Chocolatiers from Athlone will also participate in Bloom. The festival will take place at Phoenix Park in Dublin and will feature a collection of show gardens, talk and entertainment. 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival which is in its 18th year.

Kilbeggan Organic foods is owned and operated by the Lalor family. The farm has been passed through six generations since its beginning in 1884. Pat Lalor decided to turn the farm completely organic in 1999 which means no pesticides, herbicides or artificial fertilisers are used to grow the oats. The company sells porridge, cookies and porridge bread mix. Pat’s son John is currently running the farm and is looking forward to this year’s Bloom festival.