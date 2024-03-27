Killucan man features in New York Times article on Irishmen

By Lorraine Murphy

Killucan native, former Westmeath Bachelor Contestant, and TikTok sensation, James “Protein Bor” Doyle said it was ‘fairly monumental’ to be featured in an article in The New York Times earlier this month. In the article by Sadiba Hasan, entitled ‘A Thirst for the Irish,’ James joined fellow Irishmen Cillian Murphy, Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan in the ‘crop of Irish hunks who have infused popular culture with big Irish energy.’

The 23 year old fitness trainer, rose to fame thanks to his midlands pronunciation of the phrase ‘protein bar’ which paid off as now he has his own range of ‘protein bors,’ and 1.4million followers on TikTok.