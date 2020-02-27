Knockdrin Castle and 500 acres back on the market!

Fancy yourself living like Sir Winston Churchill did in this Midlands castle in the rolling countryside? Well if you have €5M it could be yours!

With endless potential Knockdrin Castle is one of the finest picturesque castellated country houses built in Ireland during the first half of the 19th Century. The castle was built by Sir Richard Levinge (1785-1848), who commissioned building the Gothic Revival style castle residence circa 1810.

This splendid eighteenth century Gothic Revival Castle majestically positioned within a rolling parkland estate of some 500 acres (202 hectares) is quoting in excess of €5 million.

An abundance of natural light provided by a central glazed dome. The elaborate first floor gallery is decorated with fluted shafts and a sequence of ogee-headed niches around the walls. Reception rooms on the ground floor include a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, ballroom and library. The accommodation within the castle extends to some 19,375 square feet and provides 7 principal bedrooms (12 in total), including the Crown Bedroom where British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill stayed during the War of Independence (his parents being regular hunting visitors to the estate). 4 estate lodges complete the accommodation.

In the Irish War of Independence (1917 to 1921) the rail line between Mullingar and Dublin was bombed and was out of commission. It is locally alleged that Winston Churchill, who was staying at Knockdrin Castle, turned up at the local station demanding to go to Dublin. A local policeman is said to have told him this was not possible, to which Churchill replied “I don’t think you realise who I am” To which the policeman is said to of wittily replied “Even if you were the Station Masters son we could not get you on a train to Dublin.”

The picturesque is also celebrated beyond the castle with an attractive undulating topography throughout the estate, which includes belts of highly productive arable lands along with commercial woodland and a large lake (Lough Drin), where the footprint of a lakeside Tea House is still visible. The castle is privately and centrally positioned within the lands and enjoys uninterrupted views over estate lands to the distant hills beyond.

The location is picturesque and unspoilt but easily accessible with Dublin city centre and Dublin International airport each within driving times of less than one hour. The M4 motorway being easily accessible with a driving time of 5 minutes to the nearest intersection. The large town of Mullingar is about a 10 minute drive from Knockdrin. The smaller towns of Castlepollard and Cloughan are about a 15 and 8 minute drive away respectively. The village of Crookedwood is 2.2 miles (3.6 km) away.

Knockdrin Castle is thought to be the first house in Ireland to have both central heating (a hot air based system) and electricity. Benefitting from major upgrading some 50 years ago and well maintained since Knockdrin Castle is structurally in good repair but, given the passage of time, requires upgrading.

If you fancy yourself living in this splendid 12 bedroom residence contact David Ashmore, at Sotheby’s Realty on 087 251 2909.