Thursday, May 4, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Local author Anne Griffin prepares for launch of third novel

By Topic.ie
Anne Griffin. Photo: Adam Lowry

Fresh from her return from the U.S. on Monday, 1 May, Mullingar author Anne Griffin is preparing for the release of her third novel in the coming days.

The acclaimed author spent last weekend in the western U.S. state of Oregon, where she spoke at the A Novel Idea festival in the city of Bend.

“Everybody in the community chooses a book and reads it,” said Anne ahead of her departure last week.

“The author then comes and speaks in an auditorium, and they hear you talking about your book. It’s a weekend celebration and it’s absolutely wonderful,” Anne said.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Darkness Into Light takes place in Mullingar on Saturday
Next article
Almost 500 couples tied the knot in Westmeath last year

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers