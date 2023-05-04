Local author Anne Griffin prepares for launch of third novel

Fresh from her return from the U.S. on Monday, 1 May, Mullingar author Anne Griffin is preparing for the release of her third novel in the coming days.

The acclaimed author spent last weekend in the western U.S. state of Oregon, where she spoke at the A Novel Idea festival in the city of Bend.

“Everybody in the community chooses a book and reads it,” said Anne ahead of her departure last week.

“The author then comes and speaks in an auditorium, and they hear you talking about your book. It’s a weekend celebration and it’s absolutely wonderful,” Anne said.