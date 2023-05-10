Local boy with ASD unable to find school place

A Mullingar child with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has been unable to find a suitable school for his needs within the Mullingar region for more than a year.

His father, Damien Rooney, said it’s been an incredibly stressful time for him and his family as their 13-year-old son – who he did not wish to name – has again been left on a waiting list this year in a bid to secure a place in secondary school.

Last year he failed to secure a place in two different schools around Mullingar, which had been identified as suitable for his needs, and has become frustrated to be placed on the list again.

Damien said his son has been forced to study at home since leaving primary school 12 months ago, as his former classmates and friends prepare to enter their second year of secondary education this summer.