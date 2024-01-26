Local councillors vent fury over dumping at Lough Ennell

Issues of antisocial behaviour and dumping at Lough Ennell were discussed at a Mullingar–Kinnegad municipal district meeting on Monday, 8 January.

Costs

Cllr Ken Glynn spoke about the cost of cleaning up dumping at lakes and the money invested in cleaning up Lough Ennell in recent years. He said all of the members “got in behind it and supported the work that was done there” but added that it has not solved the problem.

“There are still the same problems. There’s still the same dumping going on,” he said. “It’s infuriating.”

“The majority of local people are law-abiding citizens but there are people that are getting in their car and going to different places, offloading it and that comes out of the bottom line that our district has to spend,” he said. “It’s hugely frustrating because they are our lakes,” he added.