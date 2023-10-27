Friday, October 27, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Local group preparing to take on New York marathon for cancer care

By marketing
NEW STOP, NEW YORK: Kieran Dodrill (far right) with his Road Runners: Denis Reynolds, Martin Downes, Paul Reynolds, Shane Nohilly, Vinny Kenny, Martin Fitzpatrick and Kieran Dodril,l who are taking part in next week’s New York City Marathon.

When Kieran Dodrill takes off from Staten Island for next week’s New York City Marathon, the Tullaghan-based man will have one person on his mind, pushing him through the city’s five boroughs towards the finish line in Manhattan’s Central Park: his late wife Maura Dodrill, who passed away from leukaemia in June 2019.

It’s been an emotional few weeks and months for the father of one, who has spent the past few months pushing himself to the limit in training for this year’s 42km marathon.

For additional support, Kieran has managed to convince six hardy local souls to join him in taking part in next week’s marathon. Collectively called the Road Runners –  Denis Reynolds, Martin Downes, Paul Reynolds, Shane Nohilly, Vinny Kenny and Martin Fitzpatrick will be taking in the sights of the Big Apple along with Kieran as they work their way through the scenic marathon route on 5 November.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Cllr Duncan demands Council stops treating extra sludge at Mullingar plant
Next article
Great weekend as St Loman’s, St Malachy’s Kilbeggan and Milltown ladies all win

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers