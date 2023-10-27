Local group preparing to take on New York marathon for cancer care

When Kieran Dodrill takes off from Staten Island for next week’s New York City Marathon, the Tullaghan-based man will have one person on his mind, pushing him through the city’s five boroughs towards the finish line in Manhattan’s Central Park: his late wife Maura Dodrill, who passed away from leukaemia in June 2019.

It’s been an emotional few weeks and months for the father of one, who has spent the past few months pushing himself to the limit in training for this year’s 42km marathon.

For additional support, Kieran has managed to convince six hardy local souls to join him in taking part in next week’s marathon. Collectively called the Road Runners – Denis Reynolds, Martin Downes, Paul Reynolds, Shane Nohilly, Vinny Kenny and Martin Fitzpatrick will be taking in the sights of the Big Apple along with Kieran as they work their way through the scenic marathon route on 5 November.