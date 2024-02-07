Local livestock trading company makes Irish exporting history

Loughnavalley-based livestock trading company Cows.ie exported Ireland’s first ever boat load of walk-on, walk-off in-calf dairy heifers from Waterford port on Thursday, 4 January.

The consignment of 1,021 heifers were exported aboard the Finola M to Algeria where they arrived on Thursday, 11 January.

821 animals were unloaded at the Port of Oran with the remaining 200 unloaded at the Port of Algiers. It was a landmark achievement for Cows.ie who documented the journey from Loughnavalley to Algeria on social media.

“The cattle have all arrived. Everyone’s very, very happy,” David Clarke, Managing Director of Cows.ie told Topic.

Mr Clarke explained that the animals sent over will be used for dairy and further breeding and Cows.ie has already received more orders from Algeria. Livestock traders must follow robust regulations when exporting cattle and ensure they don’t have a particular disease called Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis when exporting to Algeria. Animals must be vaccinated and then placed in quarantine for a period before export, a process overseen by the Department of Agriculture.