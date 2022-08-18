Friday, August 19, 2022
Loman’s march on but it’s relegation for Rosemount

By Admin
TJ Cox of St Loman’s (right) reaches the loose ball before Marc Eivers of Mullingar Shamrocks.

By Paul O’Donovan

Reigning champions St Loman’s Mullingar guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Westmeath senior football championship with an eight point victory over local rivals Mullingar Shamrocks last Sunday afternoon.

The blue half of Mullingar will play Coralstown-Kinnegad in their final group game, which is sure to be a keenly contested affair as the winners of that match will go straight into the semi final, with the losers heading into a quarter final.

The winners of that match will join The Downs who have also gone directly into the semi final by virtue of topping the group after a 100% record to date.

After Loman’s win over Shamrocks, manager Declan Kelly was just pleased to have made it into the knockout stages of the championship.

