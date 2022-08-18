Loman’s march on but it’s relegation for Rosemount

By Paul O’Donovan

Reigning champions St Loman’s Mullingar guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Westmeath senior football championship with an eight point victory over local rivals Mullingar Shamrocks last Sunday afternoon.

The blue half of Mullingar will play Coralstown-Kinnegad in their final group game, which is sure to be a keenly contested affair as the winners of that match will go straight into the semi final, with the losers heading into a quarter final.

The winners of that match will join The Downs who have also gone directly into the semi final by virtue of topping the group after a 100% record to date.

After Loman’s win over Shamrocks, manager Declan Kelly was just pleased to have made it into the knockout stages of the championship.