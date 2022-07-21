Looks can be deceiving and this is especially true for this large, five-bedroom property

Five Bedroom, Three Bathroom

29 St Brigids Terrace, Mullingar, N91 R8F5

Asking Price €240,000

Looks can be deceiving and this is especially true for this large, five-bedroom end of terrace property with a large rear garden located in the heart of Mullingar. Bright, spacious and ideally located within walking distance to all local amenities, this property has been decorated and maintained to an excellent standard. Ideally this would make a great family home and would also make a good investment property.

ACCOMMODATION

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with wood paneling and tiled floor leading to the living room with solid timber floor and open fireplace. An archway leads to the impressive and fully fitted kitchen / dining area, which has a tiled floor, a solid fuel stove and kitchen island as well as a dining area space.

Off the kitchen, is a utility room with laminate flooring, as well as a downstairs guest WC.

A second living room with laminate flooring makes for extra space and could easily be used as a work from home space especially as the properly has high speed broadband and this room has a door to the rear. The ground floor is completed by two bedrooms, both with laminate floor and one of which is en-suite.

The first floor consists of a landing with laminate flooring giving access to the remaining three bedrooms, all with laminate flooring. The main family bathroom is a newly fitted four-piece suite with laminate flooring.

Outside, the property offers a large back garden that has ample space for outside dining, gardening, growing vegetables or as a safe place for children to play in.

Included in the sale are curtains and blinds. Important features to take into account when considering this D2 energy rated property are; the large amount of space available both inside and outside the property, the close proximity to the town centre, shops, supermarkets, medical centres, sports and re-creation locations, the bus and train station, oil fired central heating, high speed broadband and the easy access to N4/N52.

