Looks Can Be Deceiving with this Five Bedroom property

Five bedroom, three bathroom property set on 0.4 acres

Asking Price €324,950

Ballysallagh, Ballynacarrigy

Mullingar, N91N256

This perfect family dormer bungalow has just come to the market in Ballysallagh, which is just outside Ballynacargy village, to the north west of Mullingar, and the north east of Ballymahon. This five-bedroom property which was built in 2007, looks small and compact but is actually very large and spacious. It is in excellent decorative order inside and outside and would make a fine family home for anyone seeking clean healthy living in the Midlands countryside.

Accommodation

Situated on 0.4 acres and centrally located close to Rathowen, Mullingar, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown, the accommodation of this C1 energy rated property consists of a large, L-shaped entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room, which has semi solid wood flooring and a wall inset solid fuel stove.

The impressively fitted kitchen with floor tiling is open plan; the dining area is currently being used as a very cosy living area as it has a solid fuel stove with a back boiler, making it a very comfortable place to sit and chat or watch TV. Off the kitchen is a pantry with tiled flooring and fitted shelving and a utility room with a tiled floor which has been plumbed for a washer/dryer. A guest WC with a tiled floor completes the ground floor accommodation.

The landing area has a laminate floor as well as storage units, velux window and access to the attic. A tiled hallway leads to the two ground floor bedrooms both with laminate floor and one en-suite. The remaining three bedrooms, all have laminate floors and the family bathroom has a three-piece suite.

Included in the sale are curtains, blinds, fixtures and fittings, light fittings, garden sheds, the oven/ hob and the dishwasher. Features to take note of when considering this property for purchase are the dual central heating (which consists of oil and solid fuel), the mains water and sewage systems, the property is not overlooked to the rear, it has a strong broadband connection, a tarmac driveway and cobble-lock patio area, dual gated side-entrance, the landscaped gardens, close proximity to Ballynacarrigy, GAA pitch and school bus pick up and drop areas.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Call Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today to make your viewing appointment. Telephone 044 934 0000.