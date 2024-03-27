Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Loreto College Mullingar live to fight another day

By Paul O’Donovan
It was a case of so near…. yet so far… for Loreto College Mullingar senior girls rugby team as they ended up drawing 20-20 with Loreto College, Wexford in this thrilling Leinster Schools Girls Senior Cup final in Energia Park, Donnybrook, on Wed­nes­day afternoon last, 20 March. This inaugural 15-a-side senior girls final played over 50 minutes was a great advertisement for girls rugby.

After dominating the second half for long periods Loreto Mullingar will be very disappointed not to have won this game, but in the end only a brilliant match saving tackle by Mullingar full back Emily Murtagh denied Wexford victory in the final seconds. So both teams will have to go to battle again in a couple of weeks time – and it will be one not to be missed.

