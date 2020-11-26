Loughlin’s goal steers Westmeath to first win in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup

By Paul O’Donovan

It may have come too late for Westmeath to make any progress in the Joe McDonagh Cup but Shane O’Brien’s side secured their first win in this year’s competition when they defeated fourteen man Meath by four points in Pairc Tailteann, Navan, last Saturday afternoon.

After successive heavy defeats against Antrim and Kerry, it was welcome relief that Westmeath greeted the final whistle in Navan. This was more like it from the men in maroon and white.

Westmeath battled gamely from the start, and even though they trailed by five points early in the second half they never gave in. They got it back to level pegging by the midway stage of the second half and then received a major boost when Meath were reduced to 14 players when Jack Regan was sent off.