Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Lucky escape for public as horse charges through busy road

By Topic.ie

“It was a miracle that no one was killed,” said one person after they had witnessed an incident in Mullingar town that could easily have resulted in someone’s death or serious injuries.

The incident occurred at the Dublin Bridge, Mullingar on Tuesday of last week, 26 March. As most people in Mullingar know the Dublin Bridge is a very busy junction. There is a constant flow of traffic down the Dublin Road, while there is also very heavy traffic coming up from the Delvin Road – Springfield area turning down into the town centre.

