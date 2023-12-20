Luxurious Four-Bedroom Haven in Richdale Court

22 Richdale Court

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

N91 E9E4

Asking Price: €450,000

Step into an exceptional four-bedroom family residence in the exclusive Richdale Court development along Dublin Road. This red brick masterpiece is show-house perfection, featuring a cobble lock driveway and a detached block-built garage with a loft.

This residence offers a grand entrance with a spacious foyer featuring a semi-solid timber floor. The elegant living room exudes ambience with matching flooring and a cast-iron open fireplace. Double doors guide you to the luminous dining room, decorated with semi-solid timber floors, and sliding patio doors lead to the rear patio.

The gourmet kitchen is a highlight, showcasing impressive features such as tiled floors, a tiled backsplash, and a functional kitchen island. A practical utility room with ample storage and tiled flooring is adjacent to the kitchen, while a cosy second living room with semi-solid timber floors and a wall-inset electric fireplace complements the main living space. An ideally located guest WC completes the ground floor layout.

Upstairs, ascend to the carpeted landing and discover four well-appointed bedrooms, each decorated with plush carpeting. Three bedrooms showcase built-in wardrobes, while the primary bedroom indulges in the luxury of an en-suite bathroom. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled four-piece suite, blending style and functionality.

Outdoor living is equally delightful, with ample front car parking and the serenity of a large, well-attended rear garden.

22 Richdale Court is in a prime location directly across from the Mullingar Park Hotel & Leisure Club and within walking distance of local hotspots. This residence is more than just a family home—it’s a lifestyle. With its spacious layout, tasteful decor, and a myriad of features, this property is a must-see.

Prospective buyers, seize the opportunity—schedule a viewing with Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt at (044) 9340000. Click here, for further details and pictures.