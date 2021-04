By Paul O’Donovan

Two Mullingar men Alan Devaney and Davey Joe Joyce came up with a great idea to raise funds for people in need during this very difficult time of lockdowns and restrictions.

Alan and Davey Joe were asking people who were out shopping to donate €10 and get a food voucher in the shop, or to donate €10 and hand it over to them, and both Alan and Davey Joe would hand over the money raised to an independent charity for them to distribute to the most needy in Mullingar.