Many local parents struggling with school costs

By Claire Corrigan

There have been heavier demands, harder to meet, at the beginning of this school year compared to other years, especially when it comes to low-income families.

That was the evaluation of President of the Mullingar Conference of St Vincent de Paul, Michael Donohoe who spoke to Topic this week.

“Between school books and uniforms, even though they do get a grant from the government, this does not cover, by any stretch, the fees and costs required, especially for first year students in secondary school. So the requests to us are well up on last year,” he explained.

Mr Donohoe confirmed that there are many people in the Mullingar area who are struggling to meet the costs of a return to school by their children.

“Low-income families and those on social welfare are struggling. Also, those who have several children going to school.”