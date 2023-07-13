Thursday, July 13, 2023
Meet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors

By Robert Kindregan
he final six: (l-r) James Doyle, John Carroll, Steven Colvert, Ciaran Clarke, John Coady and Fabu D.

With the Westmeath Bachelor Competition just around the corner (29 July), the six finalists hoping to claim the crown of Irelands most eligible bachelor have been revealed.

Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas

