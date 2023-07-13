Meet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors By Robert Kindregan 13 July 2023 he final six: (l-r) James Doyle, John Carroll, Steven Colvert, Ciaran Clarke, John Coady and Fabu D. With the Westmeath Bachelor Competition just around the corner (29 July), the six finalists hoping to claim the crown of Irelands most eligible bachelor have been revealed. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleJoe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas You may have missed... Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas 13 July 2023 Edwardian era post box stolen in Ballynacargy 13 July 2023 Mullingar the fastest growing urban area in the Midlands 7 July 2023 New book on Irish medals launched in County Buildings 7 July 2023 Midland Farmer – July 2023 6 July 2023 Plans to house IP applicants at Middleton Park abandoned 5 July 2023