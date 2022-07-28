Michael Jackson’s former Westmeath driver and friend passes away

Ray O’Hara from Moate, who was famous for chauffeuring Michael Jackson while in Ireland for six months, passed away on Monday, July 18.

The taxi driver was a legendary figure in the Moate area. He became immortalised in RTE Radio 1’s 2013 documentary titled ‘Michael Jackson’s Irish Driver’.

The people of Moate were said to have kept the star’s whereabouts hidden while he was in the small town.

Ray drove the pop superstar and his kids around the Midlands to places such as the Mullingar Cinema to see Santa Clause 3.