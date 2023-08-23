Friday, August 25, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Mileage Tyres raises €26k for two local schools with Fleadh car park initiative

By Topic.ie
Mileage Tyres owner Frank McDonagh, Gaelscoil An Choillín Vice-Principal Trina Ní Nuallain, Saplings School Mullingar Principal Siobhán Burley, and Suzanne Casey.

Mileage Tyres raised a whopping €26,123 for Saplings School Mullingar and Gaelscoil An Choillín during the Fleadh by using their premises as a paid car park for visitors.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Jerry Clifford: a man of integrity, faith and many talents
Next article
Ballynacargy musician Aoife Dunleavy scoops two trophies at Fleadh

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers