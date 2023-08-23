Mileage Tyres raises €26k for two local schools with Fleadh car park initiative By Topic.ie 23 August 2023 Mileage Tyres owner Frank McDonagh, Gaelscoil An Choillín Vice-Principal Trina Ní Nuallain, Saplings School Mullingar Principal Siobhán Burley, and Suzanne Casey. Mileage Tyres raised a whopping €26,123 for Saplings School Mullingar and Gaelscoil An Choillín during the Fleadh by using their premises as a paid car park for visitors. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleJerry Clifford: a man of integrity, faith and many talentsNext articleBallynacargy musician Aoife Dunleavy scoops two trophies at Fleadh You may have missed... Jerry Clifford: a man of integrity, faith and many talents 23 August 2023 Retained firefighters suspend strike over pay and conditions 23 August 2023 Mullingar Sub Aqua Club rescue phone from canal 23 August 2023 Publicans experience ‘phenomenal’ business during Fleadh 23 August 2023 From social anxiety to downward dog: Mary-Kate’s journey to yoga has... 23 August 2023 ‘Talk to Us’ campaign brought to a new platform 10 August 2023