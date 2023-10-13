Friday, October 13, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas

By Ciaran Brennan

Minister Peter Burke has labelled Sinn Féin’s alternative budget “bogus”, branding it “cuckoo land economics”.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar is country music crazy!

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers