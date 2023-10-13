Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas By Ciaran Brennan 13 October 2023 Minister Peter Burke has labelled Sinn Féin’s alternative budget “bogus”, branding it “cuckoo land economics”. TagsBudgetNewsPeter BurkeRose Conway WalshSinn Féin Alternative Budget Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar is country music crazy! You may have missed... Mullingar is country music crazy! 12 October 2023 Ho – Ho – Ho… the Santa Express Comes to Mullingar... 12 October 2023 Millie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festival 12 October 2023 The rise and rise of Codyy 12 October 2023 Taylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! 11 October 2023 Mullingar Artist’s exhibition to raise funds for local charities 11 October 2023