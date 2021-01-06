Miracle escape for elderly Rathowen couple

An elderly Rathowen couple had a miraculous escape when a fire engulfed their home in the early hours of last Tuesday, 29 December, destroying the house and all their earthly possessions.

Pat (90) and Attracta Murray (78), Corrydolon, Rathowen, are now living with one of their sons and say they are extremely lucky to be alive following the dreadful ordeal.

There had been a remarkable response from members of the local community wishing to show support and solidarity to the family and a Gofundme page, set up by the Rathowen Community Development, has raised over €28,000 at this stage.