More than 100 historical artefacts that were uncovered in Co. Westmeath are being held in the British Museum, in the heart of London.

British museums have come under pressure as of late due to the high volume of artefacts it possesses, many of which were forcibly removed during periods of colonisation that originate from foreign countries.

The Horniman Museum & Gardens in London this week agreed to return 72 bronze items that were taken from Nigeria’s Benin city in 1897.