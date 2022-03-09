Move over Hollywood – Plan to set up new film facility in Mullingar

A UK/Irish consortium has selected a 25-acre site in the Lough Sheever Corporate Park in Mullingar as the location to build a film and television studio campus. It is understood that planning permission will be submitted shortly.

The company says the project has the potential to generate 300 construction jobs. Once completed, the studio could employ up to 350 film crew.

If planning permission is approved, phase one of the studio development is expected to be fully operational within 12 months.

The growing demand for new film and television content means that there is a global shortage of studio space.

Whilst Ireland has three relatively large studio facilities (Ardmore, Troy and Ashford), demand for these studios is high, with studio projects often selecting other international locations when the availability of these existing facilities has been limited.

The sector currently supports 12,000 jobs in Ireland, with significant additional expansion opportunities across all parts of the industry anticipated in the coming year.