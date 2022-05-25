Mullingar actress joins Carrigstown crew as RTÉ soap develops a new character

Local actress Elaine Purdue has joined the cast of Fair City as Maxine Stapelton, the project manager of a major new development that’s coming to Carrigstown.

Elaine has been in the industry for years and has become a recognised name on stage and on the screen. Originally from Finglas, she has lived in Westmeath for the past 22 years.

She said she’s delighted to join the “lovely and welcoming” cast in RTÉ’s Donnybrook studios and appreciates the short commute having spent much of her previous acting career working abroad.

“For such household names, the cast were amazing and so nice. It was overwhelming at first if I’m honest. My mother is such a staunch fan of the show and when I told her, she said, ‘I feel like I’ve won the lotto’ – and has been crying her eyes out.

“The cast too, you may think they’d be quite closed off having worked with each other for so long, but that wasn’t the case at all, they have been so supportive.”

Fair City has been on our screens since 1989 and has become a big part of the Irish psyche in the years since. The characters become a part of the viewers’ lives and it’s great to be a part of that, said Elaine.