Mullingar-based DCU Student Union VP’s advice as students plan on commuting for an education

Dublin City University’s (DCU) Student Union Vice-President Christine O’Mahony says she understands the housing problems facing students as she commutes daily from Mullingar to Dublin herself.

Christine has been living in Mullingar for a number of months now and has to get two busses to reach DCU’s Glasnevin campus for her full-time job representing the student body.

“It takes about an hour-and-a-half. I don’t mind the commute at this stage to be honest, you get used to it when you’re doing it long enough.

“From Mullingar to Dublin it’s a lot longer than from where I used to live in Meath. Anyone who is going to DCU, it can be kind of tricky to get to it as there’s multiple campuses and they’re not in the city centre like Trinity College.

“Most people if they’re getting the No. 115 bus to college or the train from Mullingar Train Station will have to get another bus once they reach Dublin. I have a scooter too which I sometimes use, that helps.

“Public transport can be a good option but there is the chance of delays or long waits that can result in missed classes,” said Christine.