Mullingar Camera Club hosts award winning snapper James Crombie

Members of Mullingar Camera Club were given an insight into the world of press photography at their meeting at Mullingar Arts Centre last Wednesday week (25 January).

Multi-award-winning photographer James Crombie gave an insightful presentation to the group, where he discussed everything from his path into photography to his many achievement over the past number of years.

A staff photographer with Inpho Sports Photography, James was awarded the title of PPAI Irish Press Photographer of the year in 2021 and 2022. The Rahugh man captured the nation’s attention in 2021 with his striking photo of a murmuration of starlings at Lough Ennell. The photo has since gone on to win a number of awards, both in Ireland and beyond.