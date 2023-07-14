Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club Annual Show this Sunday

Final preparations are being made to Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club’s annual show, which returns to Forest Park Business Campus this Sunday, 16 July.

Founder in 2012 by local trio John Gavin, Giovanni Toselli and Margaret O’Hara, the club has grown significantly in recent years, with its annual show the highlight of the club’s calendar.

The club’s first show took place alongside a Strongman competition at Columb Barracks, where the Club has its clubhouse. As the popularity of the show grew, a move outside of Mullingar to the vast Forest Park Business Campus allowed for additional space for cars.

The foundation of Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club was a personal moment for John Gavin. For decades both he and his late father Willie travelled to vintage shows throughout Ireland, meeting their fellow vintage and class car enthusiasts.

A large attendance is expected at this Sunday’s show. “There’ll be something for all the family,”says John.

“We’ll have autojumbles, food stalls, entertainment, bouncing castles.”Seeing the soundtrack for the day will be The ‘King of Country’ Joe Cooney as well as the Ballynacargy branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Gates for Sunday’s Mullingar Classic and Vintage Club annual show at Forest Park Business Campus will be open from 11am to 6pm. All are welcome.