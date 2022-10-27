Mullingar family grateful at response to fundraiser for girl (4)

The parents of a four-year-old Mullingar girl with a rare genetic disease say they are “overwhelmed” at the response to their fund-raising campaign to adapt their home for their little girl.

Their daughter, Lucy Thompson, was born with the life-limiting Zellweger Syndrome – she is now wheelchair-dependent and has lost movement in her upper and lower limbs.

More than €100,000 is needed for adaptions on the family’s two-storey home in Mullingar to make it more accessible for her needs. This includes a hoist and a downstairs bedroom as per HSE guidelines.