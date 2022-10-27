Friday, October 28, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar family grateful at response to fundraiser for girl (4)

By Topic.ie
Carla Thompson and her little girl, Lucy

The parents of a four-year-old Mullingar girl with a rare genetic disease say they are “overwhelmed” at the response to their fund-raising campaign to adapt their home for their little girl.

Their daughter, Lucy Thompson, was born with the life-limiting Zellweger Syndrome – she is now wheelchair-dependent and has lost movement in her upper and lower limbs.

More than €100,000 is needed for adaptions on the family’s two-storey home in Mullingar to make it more accessible for her needs. This includes a hoist and a downstairs bedroom as per HSE guidelines.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Countryside property offers privacy, space and perfect location

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers