Mullingar Gardai shopped local as they brought a share of extra festive joy

If there’s two things that have counted a lot in 2020, and continue to matter in 2021, the first is giving a helping hand to all local businesses, and the other is keeping in touch with one another, and spreading a bit of joy and hope.

The Community Policing Unit in Mullingar have the reputation of doing a valuable job in the community, and local people with whom they interact hold them in high regard.

They further enhanced their reputation in recent weeks, both with the business community as well as bringing a bit of extra seasonal cheer to the beneficiaries of their work. And this, despite the heavy restrictions and regulations due to the Covid pandemic, and its ill effects on every facet of society.