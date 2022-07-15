Mullingar man annoyed there is no space to park his bicycle

By Paul O’Donovan

A Mullingar man is annoyed that the new Mobi Bike for Hire scheme in Mullingar, in conjunction with Westmeath County Council, has left him with no room to park his own bike.

Jim McCauley, a native of the town, said there has been an invasion of rented bikes into the town and that this Mobi Bike for Hire scheme is in fact a business venture.

Speaking to Topic this week Jim said: “These bikes are a commercial venture.

“To rent one of these bike you have to pay €1 an hour. So this commercial venture is now taking up all the free spaces that local people were using to park their normal bikes.

