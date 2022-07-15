Saturday, July 16, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar man annoyed there is no space to park his bicycle

By Admin
Jim McCauley

By Paul O’Donovan

A Mullingar man is annoyed that the new Mobi Bike for Hire scheme in Mullingar, in conjunction with Westmeath County Council, has left him with no room to park his own bike.

Jim McCauley, a native of the town, said there has been an invasion of rented bikes into the town and that this Mobi Bike for Hire scheme is in fact a business venture.

Speaking to Topic this week Jim said: “These bikes are a commercial venture.

“To rent one of these bike you have to pay €1 an hour. So this commercial venture is now taking up all the free spaces that local people were using to park their normal bikes.
read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleLocals outraged at water outages in Coole and Castlepollard
Next articleRetail meets music: Wilfs retail store begins stage construction to facilitate on-site trad

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers